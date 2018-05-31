Allow Ajiona Alexus To Weigh In On The Tense Second Season Of 13 Reasons Why

"I think with any matter and taking on any scene in a storyline in 13 Reasons Why, it's always going to be a little intense. You just gotta wrap your mind around it, and just tell people, at the end of the day, for my career, I do it to help people. It's not just about me. I think about the importance of the scene, and how it will convey to other people. I think it's important that people see that that is happening all around the world, from school systems to juvie. And to show the dynamic of that — I think it's important to have that content out there. There's just so much going on out here. There's so much on the web now. And it's just — you have to show people what people are really going through. That we're all human, and that it really breaks people down. It's all to raise awareness of what's going on.