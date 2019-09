For Debbie, part of the heist’s allure surely comes in the tremendous financial payoff. But judging by the cool, steely eyed hunger exhibited in the trailer, Debbie and her fellow women masterminds are taking down this cultural institution just because they can, just to prove they’re smarter than the organisers. Debbie’s heist is motivated by ego, not financial necessity. Like the enviably smooth gang seen in Ocean’s Eleven, Debbie’s crew are glamorous, seasoned professionals. You get the sense they don't need the money. They want it. Ocean's 8 allows women to act like men have acted in prior movies: ambitious, logical, ready to beat the system with bravado