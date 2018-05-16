When the cameras aren't watching, the characters in The Favorite Sister are free to reveal their uglier motivations. "I think it's important that we see women who get to cross over to the dark side. Particularly for women who were raised to be so polite," Knoll told Carroll when asked about the importance of having complicated women in fiction. "A lot of this is a cathartic experience. I'm living through these women who have had enough, and just snap. In some ways, it keeps me from snapping."