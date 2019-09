Drake Finally Explains Wearing Blackface & That Jim Crow Shirt

While the photographer’s comment, paired with the principles that Too Black Guys was founded on, doesn’t lead us to believe that this was an intentionally offensive shoot, it does seem like it was a misguided attempt to explore the societal pressures placed on Black musicians. But what made Drake think the photoshoot was appropriate — satirical or not? When the photos were taken in 2008, Drake may have been trying to offer a conscious critique on the rap industry becoming a modern minstrel show pandering to white audiences. (This is a sentiment echoed in Jay Z’s “The Story of OJ,” — the beat Pusha-T rapped over for this song, which also featured minstrel imagery — and explored the idea of being so successful that you can separate from your race.)