We're Obsessed With The Official Song Of 13 Reasons Why's Most Unexpected Couple

The synth-filled track is bursting with ardor and vulnerability, perfectly capturing its visual other half, rendering a tender and true montage of season 2’s most unexpected couple , Hannah Baker and Zach Dempsey. The backdrop of Hannah and Zach’s secret summer romance mirrors countless ‘80s teen classic set at a high school with a strict social hierarchy. The John Hughes-penned hit Some Kind of Wonderful, one of the many films Zach goes to see as an excuse to talk to Hannah, is a prime example. This scene has everything we have come to expect of a summer love montage courtesy of the famous teen movie director: a tender but beat-driven song, a montage of nervous looks that transpire into meaningful moments, and just the right amount of hair blowing in the wind. While fleeting, their relationship offered them both the opportunity to be themselves without the need to put on a facade for other people, something they both desperately needed. Haerts’ song is poised to be the “Lord Huron moment” of the new season. It’s softness in the verses builds to an anthemic chorus. The band is killing it in the soundtrack game; their song “Wings” was also in the soundtrack-rich film Love, Simon earlier this year.