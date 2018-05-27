Big news in Hollywood land on a slow weekend as Sofia Richie posts an Instagram photo of herself and boyfriend Scott Disick to commemorate his birthday yesterday. Have you been dying to know what their relationship status is? No? Oh, okay. Well, if you just maybe forgot about the pair, the photo confirms hot gossip: nothing has changed, everything is normal, and both know how to swim. The Insta is particularly telling because it doesn’t reveal their beachside location (though a quick scan through photo services finds them in St. Barts), the couple doesn’t look particularly happy or grumpy, and the short caption is standard: in other words, it tells us exactly nothing about their relationship, except that they’re in one.
According to many celebrity outlets, it’s news that the 35-year-old father of three and the 19-year-old mother of small dogs are still going strong after a year. Why exactly this should be surprising is unclear since the couple recently took their small dogs on a private jet together, which I have no experience with but understand to be a thing happy people do. Scott and Sofia are used to a certain amount of press, but all the hubbub would irk me. Imagine if you posted a picture of your boyfriend captioned “Happy birthday babe. Thank you for being you. Love you,” and then all your friends texted you like, “Wait...you’re still with him?!”
Khloé Kardashian also took to Instagram to commemorate her former, very nearly brother-in-law's special day and show that the whole Kardashian clan doesn’t hate him. She put a series of photos on her story, so it’s, you know, less permanent, and included a screen grab from Keeping Up With the Kardashians where she slaps him across the face. (The gift that keeps on giving!) So all seems pretty status-quo on that front, too.
Correction: An earlier version of this article identified Disick as the father of Khloé Kardashian's children. He is not.
