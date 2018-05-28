These Are The UK's Best & Worst High Street Stores, According To You

Lush has been voted the UK's favourite high street store in a consumer poll.
The handmade cosmetics chain - known for its super-enthusiastic staff - scored an 81% approval rating in Which?'s annual survey of the UK's best and worst high street retailers.
Which? compiled its results by asking more than 10,000 shoppers two questions: how satisfied they are with a store, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
Two other chains - Smyths Toys and discount retailer Savers - also scored 81% approval ratings. Evergreen favourites Ikea, John Lewis and Waterstones finished inside the top ten.
Meanwhile, WHSmith was named the UK's worst high street store after scoring an approval rating of just 55%. The newsagent and stationery retailer - which so many of us remember from "back to school" season during childhood - was "derided for its customer service", according to Which?.
WHSmith has a rich history. It's considered the world's first ever retail chain and celebrated its 225th birthday last year. However, it's now mocked by the @WHS_Carpet parody account whose tweets are often hilarious yet oddly poignant at the same time.
how you get treated at @WHSmith Bournemouth Airport ? pic.twitter.com/nr1zoMlHXf— Ashleigh Pidgley (@AshleighPidgley) September 25, 2017
In response to the survey's results, a WHSmith rep told the BBC: "We serve 12 million customers each week, and despite a challenging retail environment we continue to open new shops, and to maintain our presence on the UK High Street."
The best ten UK high street stores, according to shoppers:
1= Lush
1= Savers
1= Smyths Toys
4= Screwfix
4= Toolstation
6= Bodycare
6= Richer Sounds
8= The Perfume Shop
8= Waterstones
10= The Body Shop
10= Dunelm
10= Ikea
10= John Lewis
The worst ten UK high street stores, according to shoppers:
1. WHSmith
2. Clintons
3= Evans
3= Sports Direct
5. Homebase/Bunnings
6= Toys R Us
6= Babies R Us
6= JD Sports
8= Dorothy Perkins/Burton
8= Halfords (including Cycle Republic)
8= Miss Selfridge
8= Ryman
