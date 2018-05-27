Did Blake Lively Drive Ryan Reynolds To The Hospital While She Was In Labour?

Devoted husband Ryan Reynolds plugged Blake Lively’s upcoming movie A Simple Favour on Twitter, tweeting a link to the trailer and asking for the insider scoop on the plot’s central mystery. Reynolds tweeted: “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the fuck happened to Emily?” The movie co-stars Anna Kendrick and is set to release...Wait a minute, did he just say she drove him to the hospital while in labour?!
Other fun facts the couple has revealed that paint a picture of the birth of their second baby, James, include: Lively cracking jokes to the doctor while in labour and Reynolds playing “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye in the delivery room. With the addition of a very pregnant Lively chauffeuring a superhero to the hospital, the whole day sounds more like a romantic comedy script than real life.
Reynolds and Lively have historically been very honest about the difficulties of parenthood, including Reynolds opening up about the mental health tolls fatherhood takes. Seeing Reynolds openly support his wife’s career is always heartwarming (and effective — it certainly got us talking) no matter who is in the driver’s seat.
