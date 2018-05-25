The weeks, months, and years following my own assault, my mind swallowed the experience whole. I couldn’t find the words to tell anyone what happened, so I didn’t. Eventually enough time passed that I was able to distance myself from the memory of it altogether. If I didn’t think about it, if I didn’t say the words out loud, then it couldn’t have been me. Like Jenny, my life continued because my mind protected me. I graduated high school. I fell deeply in and out of love (once). I had fantastic, terrible, mediocre, and strange sex with boys I either cared nothing for or adored. I wrote my heart out about a number of subjects, but never this. I often find myself wondering how much longer I could have repressed that awful afternoon. Jennifer Fox said it best in the Q&A afterward the screening I attended: “Your mind takes what it can hold.”