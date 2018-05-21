As a snake, I can't really relate to the concept of "gin and juice," but I want to unpack this a little. Selena is saying that her beloved — the one she can't keep her hands off of — is like gin and juice in that she can't let a drop go to waste. But the song is about keeping hands to herself? Does she stick her hands in her gin and juice? And is gin and juice generally a drink you can't stop drinking? I never got the impression it was like cinema popcorn, which is something that really clings to your hands. (Or belly, as it were. I'm a snake!) Also, I can't help but wonder (I love Carrie Bradshaw!) if the lyric is a reference to Californian Snoop Dogg's classic song "Gin and Juice"?