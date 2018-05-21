Amal Clooney's date to the Royal Wedding sure had a good time. At least, according to Vanity Fair, which reported that there were some shenanigans to speak of at the rather rowdy wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This included Royal Wedding guest George Clooney sharing a dance with not one, but two duchesses.
After the ceremony, which was an unapologetic celebration of Markle's black heritage, the newest royal couple sped off together as husband and wife — and also, the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex — to a reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House. Let's just say they might want to nickname this place Señor Frogmore's since it's apparently where the royals go to party. After the Queen went to bed, the couple along with their famous friends had fun into the night playing beer pong, drinking Clooney's tequila Casamigos, eating cotton candy, and listening to a DJ set from Idris Elba.
At this more laid-back royal reception, which unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding included celebrity guests, also included a rum and ginger drink called, “When Harry Met Meghan." There was a speech in which William joked about his younger brother's baldness and the couple shared a first dance to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
And, oh, there was dancing, so much dancing. According to Vanity Fair, The Late Late Show's James Corden, who was the night's host, somehow instigated a dance-off between Princes Charles, William and Harry against Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland.
It seems Prince Harry and Markle were prepared for a night filled with dancing and wanted their guests to be, too, since they provided slippers for them. Pretty Little Liars's Troian Bellisario, who is also married to Markle's Suits husband Patrick J. Adams posted a photo of herself in the slippers. “How amazing is this?" she said in an Instagram story. “Because these shoes have come off. They have slippers for us. Slippers! I’m so ready.”
The MVP of the night, though, had to be Clooney, who was reportedly one of the last guests to leave and did a little bartending while he was there. No surprise, since, according to Us Weekly, there was a Casamigos tequila bar, which is the brand he owns.
Clooney was also the only guest who stole a dance from both Markle and Middleton. But The Daily Mirror reported that not all those who had once held the title of Duchess wanted to dance with somebody named Clooney. The former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie, reportedly turned Clooney down when he asked her to dance, which made the others in attendance laugh. Likely, because it's something that never ever happens.
All we have to say is, we want pictures of all of this. For now, though, we'll settle for the official portraits from the royal wedding, which no surprise, are absolutely stunning.
