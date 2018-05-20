Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Baby Miles

The newest Legend has a name — and the cutest little face ever.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently took to Twitter to share the first photo of their little a bundle of joy, a son named Miles Theodore Stephens. And just like his model mummy, little Miles has already mastered the art of posing — and racking up plenty of likes on Instagram.
“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens — We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love,” Teigen wrote in the photo’s caption. She continued by thanking friends and fans for their well-wishes.
Advertisement
Little baby Miles is the second child for Teigen and Legend, already parents to two-year-old Luna Simone. The happy couple first announced they were expecting again in November 2017, via an Instagram clip where Luna pointed at Teigen’s stomach and happily said, “Baby!”
News that Luna was officially a big sister arrived late Wednesday evening, with Teigen writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on Twitter alongside baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis. In the days that followed the birth announcement Teigen continued to share tidbits about her pregnancy and childbirth, even going so far as to hint that giving birth was easier this time around.
“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole,” she wrote in the tweet. Teigen then joked that the difference meant that her newborn already had an advantage over big sister Luna.
You’ve got to love Teigen’s brutal, yet hilarious honesty. And here’s hoping the social media updates keep coming, because this little family is beyond adorable.
Advertisement