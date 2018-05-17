North & Saint West Look Like Legit Twins

It's true: There are a lot of new additions to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In the past year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first baby Stormi, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just introduced the world to their little girl True, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had their third baby, Chicago West. But while there are plenty of adorable tots set to takeover Kris Jenner's empire one day, let's not forget Kimye's eldest kids. After all, North and Saint West are growing cuter, and even more alike, by the day.
Kardashian's latest Instagram reveals North, who is turning five-years-old in June, and baby brother Saint, who turned two in December, hanging out in the bathtub. The sibling resemblance is so uncanny that at first I thought Kim used some face-sharing app to fool us all.
Alas, it was just good ole' fashioned genetics.
"My babies," the proud mama captioned the Instagram pic.
"They look like twins," one fan wrote in the comments section.
"They're so cute! They look so much alike," another added.
"It's two little Kanyes," replied a third.
Where was Chicago when all this sibling fun was happening? Surely, this trio will reunite post bath time, because if North and Saint are twins, well, Chicago could be their triplet. Here's the proof:
Can't wait for this squad's eventual and inevitable Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off.
