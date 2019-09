How Balmain Is Helping Black Actresses Challenge Racism At Cannes

Rousteing is the first Black man to hold the position of creative director at Balmain, and one of just two Black designers to be at the helm of an LVMH-owned fashion house (the other is Louis Vuitton’s newly-installed Virgil Abloh ). In 2015, Rousteing told Out magazine that he faced discrimination as soon as his hiring was announced. “People were like, 'Oh my God, he’s a minority taking over a French house,'" he said. “For me, I’m just French. Yeah, I’m Black, but go out into the street — there’s Black, white, Chinese, Arab…” The designer has also been outspoken about the lack of diversity across the industry