Why Was Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Honoured At Cannes?

In case you forgot, Joe Alwyn is so much more than Taylor Swift's boyfriend. He didn't forget, at least not for the moment he took off from Swift's reputation tour in order to attend the Cannes International Film Festival. There, with fellow honouree, actress Elizabeth Debicki, at his side, Alwyn received a pretty prestigious honour: the Chopard Trophy, which each year goes to an up-and-coming actor and actress in movies.
"I haven't been to Cannes before so to come here to such a prestigious festival for my first time and to receive this award is amazing and such an honour, especially seeing the list of people who have won it before, it's amazing to be added to that — that group of names," Alwyn said at Monday night's ceremony, according to E! Online.
That "group of names" of past winners since the jewellery maker began giving the award, includes eventual stars like Marion Cotillard, Gael Garcia Bernal, Shailene Woodley, and John Boyega. There have also been a few honourees that haven't yet lived up to the potential the awards committee saw in them (sorry, Hayden Christensen).
"Each year, the Trophée Chopard, created in 2001, highlights the up-and-coming generation of the international film industry and shrewdly wagers on the talents of tomorrow by rewarding both a young actress and a young actor, who are ready to shine on the silver screen," reads Chopard's description of the award.
Regardless of Alwyn's high-profile dating life, he does seem like a pretty good bet, considering his upcoming roles in two English period dramas, The Favourite (opposite Emma Stone) and Mary Queen of Scots; the Nazi-hunting film Operation Finale; and a movie about gay conversion therapy called Boy Erased. Before we knew him as the guy who makes Swift stand up straight, he starred in Ang Lee's 2016 movie Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and last year's The Sense of an Ending.
"I feel very lucky to do something that I love as a job and so to be recognised in this way at such a relatively early stage of my career is a huge vote of confidence and is very special, so thank you," Alwyn said in his speech.
Australian actress Debicki is already known for her roles in The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy (albeit quite disguised in the latter). This award is a cosign for her bigger parts to come, such as Virginia Woolf in Vita and Virginia.
