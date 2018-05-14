We Took An Even Closer Look At Harry & Meghan’s Astro Compatibility

Of course, no synastry reading would be complete without a few complications. Tripp points out an opposition between Markle's Uranus and Prince Harry's moon, which, on one hand, can reflect feelings of intrigue and excitement, but, on the other, it may nod to a tendency to run hot and cold. Beyond its emotional influences, this opposition "can be an aspect of separation, living apart, or one partner needing more freedom than the other," Tripp says.