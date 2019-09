We Took An Even Closer Look At Harry & Meghan’s Astro Compatibility

In the months and weeks leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nuptials, we've gotten to know them like they're part of our own friend group. We've seen Markle's childhood home videos , learned about her decision to convert , and we got the low-down on their matching jewellery for the big day. But that feeling of familiarity got a major upgrade when we drew up their birth charts (the astrological diagrams that show where the planets were located on the Wheel of the Zodiac when they were born). We were greeted with an influx of new info about what makes this pair tick — most of which was delightfully reassuring.