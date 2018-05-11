Meghan Markle's Mum Just Arrived In London To Meet The Queen

Prince Harry and former Suits star Meghan Markle's royal wedding is almost upon us, and it seems the entire world is preparing for it. But how is Markle's mother Doria Ragland prepping for the festivities? Well, first, she has to meet her soon-to-be in-laws... a.k.a., the rest of the royal family.
Ragland met her future son-in-law, Harry, back in September of 2017 at the Invictus Games. She has yet to meet some other notable royals whom Markle will be living amongst in London. That includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
That will all change, however, as according to Good Morning America's Omid Scobie, Ragland has touched down in London and is ready for the royal meet up.
Ragland comes into town at a very appropriate time. Sunday is Mother's Day in the US, so it's very likely that Ragland will get to celebrate the holiday with her daughter, whom she has nicknamed "Flower."
Of course, it won't be all brunch and catching up — anyone who wants to be even tangentially associated with the royal family will need to learn the proper etiquette.
"This trip sees Doria thrust into the middle of the royal circle," Scobie stated. "She's staying at Kensington Palace with Harry and Meghan and so she has them to help guide her along the way, teach her protocol and, of course, perfect her curtsy."
Ragland is a yoga teacher, so maybe she can teach the Queen how to perfect some poses? Err, maybe not.
If it sounds like it took a long time to get Markle's mother in a room with the other members of the royal family, it seems par for the course — at least, when it comes to meeting the Queen herself. Back in 2011, Kate Middleton's parents met the Queen just one week before her wedding to Prince William. According to The Daily Mail, Middleton herself did not meet her now-husband's grandmother until five years into the pair's relationship.
After the wedding, however, Markle will be just another member of the family — and so, hopefully, will her mum.
