A night nurse is a caretaker that shows up in the evenings and takes care of feeding, diapering, cuddling, and any other needs the newborn may have. They bring the baby to and from you in bed if you’re breastfeeding, or give them pumped milk or formula if you really want to experience the luxury of 12 hours of uninterrupted sleep. The night nurse also serves as a teacher to the new parents, and especially the new mum. They help with breastfeeding, bathing, and organising the nursery. Then, like magic, they leave in the morning, entrusting the baby into your well-rested arms. The thought of an experienced nanny who will swoop in to relieve me and my husband of baby duties for the evening sounded too good to be true. Suddenly, it all made sense: This is how celebrities and those with means raise their children, isn't it?