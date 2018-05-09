Margot Robbie Joins Quentin Tarantino's Controversial Charles Manson Movie

Update: Deadline confirms, via Sony, that Margot Robbie will star in Quentin Tarantino's controversial retelling of the Charles Manson murders. Robbie will play Sharon Tate.
The movie will be released August 9, 2019.
Original story follows.
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is never one to shy away from controversy — in fact, he tends to lean into it. His next movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, will connect to the Manson Family murders, something that not everyone — including Sharon Tate's family — is thrilled about. However, the backlash isn't stopping A-listers from jumping at the chance to work with Tarantino. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are already onboard for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, and now, Deadline reports that these two may be joined by a few other big names as well.
According to Deadline, Burt Reynolds, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell and Michael Madsen are all reportedly in talks for the upcoming film, which will take place in 1969, the summer before Charles Manson's followers went on their horrific killing spree.
Reynolds' role could suggest that cult leader Manson could be a character in the film. We know that Sharon Tate will be portrayed onscreen (very possibly by Margot Robbie, who has been in talks for the part) but so far, Manson himself has been a mystery. Now it seems he will be a character, as Reynolds is in talks to play George Spahn, the owner of the ranch where the Manson Family set up shop. In lieu of paying rent, Manson's people paid Spahn in labor and companionship, meaning that Spahn had a personal relationship with the members of the family before they committed their crimes.
Described as a "Pulp Fiction-like tapestry" by Deadline, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be the most star-studded film of the year. Will the cast entice movie goers as much as the inevitable controversy will?
