Just a couple days ago, we found out that Quentin Tarantino is taking on the Manson Family murders in his next project, and chatter about which actors will be cast has already begun. According to Variety, the director has a few A-listers in mind for various roles, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie. At this point, none of the roles have been set in stone, but you better believe people are eagerly sharing their opinions. One opinion that has received a lot of attention is that of Debra Tate, the younger sister of Sharon Tate, one of the Manson family's most famous victims.
Advertisement
Yesterday, TMZ asked Debra Tate who she would like to have play her sister in Tarantino's film and mentioned that both Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie are rumored to be under consideration for the role. Tate did not hold back when she gave her opinion. She said, "They're both extremely accomplished actresses, but I would have to say, my pick would be Margot simply because of her physical beauty, and the way she even carries herself is similar to that of Sharon."
Debra could have stopped there, with her perfectly diplomatic answer and her point would have been received. But, that is absolutely not what she did. Tate continued, "I don't think as much about Jennifer Lawrence. Not that I have anything against her but she just — I don't know — she's not pretty enough to play Sharon. That's a horrible thing to say, but you know, I have my standards." Damn, Debra.
We don't think that's a very fair argument for why Margot Robbie should play Tate over Jennifer Lawrence. For one, JLaw is extremely beautiful. Like, has Deb been looking at the wrong person? Setting that aside, however, shouldn't actors and actresses be judged by their talent over their physical appearance? And, if her four Oscar nominations and three Golden Globes tell us anything, Jennifer Lawrence has plenty of talent.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement