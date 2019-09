Just a couple days ago, we found out that Quentin Tarantino is taking on the Manson Family murders in his next project, and chatter about which actors will be cast has already begun. According to Variety , the director has a few A-listers in mind for various roles, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie. At this point, none of the roles have been set in stone, but you better believe people are eagerly sharing their opinions. One opinion that has received a lot of attention is that of Debra Tate, the younger sister of Sharon Tate, one of the Manson family's most famous victims.