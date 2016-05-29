WHEN: 20th January, 1968



WHERE: Chelsea Registry Office, London



WHAT HAPPENED: American beauty and Valley of The Dolls star Sharon Tate tied the knot with Roman Polanski, the Polish film director whose films such as Rosemary’s Baby had redefined the Hollywood blockbuster. Taking place on a cold winter’s day (and with the groom nursing one hell of a hangover from his stag do the night before) this was a wedding that epitomised everything groovy and cool about ‘Swinging Sixties’ London.



THE DRESS: Tate wore a yellow taffeta mini dress which she had designed herself and decorated her famous blonde locks with dozens of small white flowers. Paired with a ribboned bouquet and a good lick of eyeliner, she was every inch the '60s starlet.



THE GUESTS: The best and brightest of London and LA came together with Joan Collins, Michael Caine and Candice Bergen all in attendance.



THE PARTY: In true rebellious fashion, the reception was held at The Playboy club in Mayfair where the champagne flowed and stars schmoozed and boogied amongst a backdrop of groovy tunes and waitresses in bunny ears. Take a look at some archive footage from the day below. After the reception, the newlyweds headed to a Supremes concert.

