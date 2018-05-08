After 9 Met Galas, Model Liu Wen Is Still Having A Ball

What has changed from your first Met Gala to now? And how does going with Michael make the experience all the better?

"Time really passes so fast. In the blink of an eye, this is already my ninth year attending! Compared to my nervousness from the earlier years, I now see Met Gala as a huge reunion with many friends. It's also a grand party that so many of us anticipate and are always surprised by! This is my third time attending with Michael, and he always prepares a really intricate, stunning look for me; this year is no exception."