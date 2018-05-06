This Woman's Twitter Thread Perfectly Dismantles Everyday Male Privilege

1) You're mad about the location of the man cave. What was your first-choice location? Kitchen? Thanks! Wouldn't mind if you did. Living Room? Great! The kids need help w/ their homework. Bathroom? Great, would you clean the toilet while you're in there?— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
3) occupy your very own space where all you have to think about is what sounds like fun for YOU, well gosh. It's hard for me to create space in my heart for that. Bc I don't have a woman cave. The house that you don't feel like you own? I run it for our family.— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
5) How can I make my man feel like he owns his house? Wait. Is that my job? No. No it is not. Your feelings of inadequacy or displacement are your job, and there are lots of ways you can deal w/ them. Make a list of the ways you know you live here: "My mail. My fam. My laundry."— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
7) Note that he doesn't *just* grocery shop. He takes on the mental work of planning the meals, checking the pantry, making the list, and talking to everyone about their schedules and wants, in addition to the physical work of shopping for food. He owns it. It's his.— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
9) that you have to share what you felt should be "male spaces" with non-male people, then you are aggrieved because women and non-binary people are living full lives. Why does the presence of non-male people inhibit your ability to do you? Just sit with it.— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
11) Because your observations seem to be designed to make men in partnerships feel like they're missing out because *she also needs space*. I think that's worth noticing and examining and questioning.— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
13) respect. And if so, you have to take responsibility for making that life happen. My core thesis is this: Whatever you want, chances are she wants it too. If you're not getting it, chances are she isn't either. No matter how deep your man cave is,— Katie Anthony (@yokatykatikate) May 4, 2018
PS - I'm a working writer. If you liked this, thank you for reading it. Yes, please, go on and share it w/ attribution!
