This is the same logic which is harnessed by senior management in universities to blame women for not putting themselves forward enough e.g. for promotion. It conveniently apportions responsibility for representation and #equality issues elsewhere https://t.co/ljNfVDHxlq— Katherine Brickell (@K_Brickell) April 3, 2018
I wonder why SO many funny women go on @frankieboyle 's New World Order, as an example. Could it be because they are actually allowed to be funny on it?— Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) April 3, 2018
One of my least favourite TV tropes is when shows invite male comedians as guests and make their opposite number on the other team a female reality tv star, then spend the entire show revelling in how thick she is. 8 out of 10 cats was criminal for it. https://t.co/wIqTzTbwT5— Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) April 3, 2018
Are people of colour also too modest to host #HIGNFY?— Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) April 3, 2018
From my count, there have only been six non-white presenters out of 110.
Out of that list, only one woman of colour has hosted, that being Moira Stuart. pic.twitter.com/IXxv0ybNEV
Sorta related - last time I got a quasi-death threat, (doesn't happen often) one of the aspects of the rant was that I wasn't "modest", that I boasted of my achievements too much.— sianushka (@sianushka) April 3, 2018
Modesty is gendered.
I often came to #HIGNFY recordings. I sat in the green room watching another close friend, Paula Yates, attacked for “plastic breasts”, for supposedly courting publicity, for her personal life https://t.co/dKMyiEJFNR— Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) April 3, 2018
#HIGNFY is like any institution. Its lack of diversity means nobody challenges the culture. As a result it is stale and myopic. Of course because it exists in a media and comedy ecosystem largely devoid of diversity, hardly anyone with the power to change it seems to notice— Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) April 3, 2018
Much less progress for women of colour... How many women of colour have you recently seen on comedy panel shows or on your screens at all?— Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) April 3, 2018
But I also want to know whether the #HIGNFY producers recognise the deeper problems of recruiting women to the show. I'd like to see a debate around how this relates to current topics such as, oh, let's say the #genderpaygap in broadcasting & pay discrimination— Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) April 3, 2018
And how all of this relates to wider inequality, as it does. The smirking schoolboy culture of #HIGNFY isn't just bad telly. It's bad for all of us— Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) April 3, 2018
I’ll do it Ian!! #HIGNFY @haveigotnews https://t.co/ha7gbkNjjV— Amelia Womack (@Amelia_Womack) April 3, 2018
Well, I’d be absolutely brilliant at it.— Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) April 3, 2018
Women too modest to host Have I Got News For You, Hislop claims https://t.co/nV7ojtOBix
Sure I speak for my fellow female historians/commentators in saying we'd absolutely love to come on #HIGNFY https://t.co/PzBZGyLm34— Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) April 3, 2018
Luckily I am not too modest for anything and would do this, and be brilliant at it, in a heartbeathttps://t.co/lcmw7U2LjP— Rosie Fletcher (@rosieatlarge) April 3, 2018