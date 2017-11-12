Dear Louis CK – I Want Those Laughs Back

I have many heroes in comedy who aren’t straight white men, from French and Saunders to Dave Chappelle, to newer idols like Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. These comedians inspire me with everything they do and, as a comedian, I dream to one day be as funny as them. But Louis CK felt like a role model. Until Friday, he was my favourite comedian. His jokes resonated with me because they seemed forward-thinking and empathetic. I thought he was one of the good guys. I thought he was on my side. His material about men being the most dangerous thing in the world to women really spoke to me, because it was coming from a point of view of privilege but seemed to be trying to use that privilege to help other people climb up. It was great to see someone highlighting such a basic, obvious thing in such a funny way. It was the kind of thing that I had always wanted to be able to say, and I aspired to write similar stuff. To now realise that all of those jokes were written not from empathy but from the guilty position of an aggressor, and to see those jokes I love being shared on Twitter to highlight his guilt, feels gutting. I feel like I’ve been duped. I feel stupid for putting my belief in someone who has turned out to be a big part of the problem. I want all those laughs back. They were tricked out of us.