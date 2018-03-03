Anthony Joshua's Sexist Comments & The Fight To End Toxic Masculinity

Anthony Joshua needs to be cancelled.— Ιman | ايمان (@ImaniAmrani) March 2, 2018
I know, I know, what did we expect? I guess we just hoped that he was better than this. pic.twitter.com/FuHIbARHP9
Society has spent centuries rearing women to be good wives yet failing to produce the good husbands who deserve them.— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2018
Me reading #AnthonyJoshua's views on women in the GQ interview. pic.twitter.com/0OKMHb69yO— Leoni Atkins (@creativekitty) March 2, 2018
No need to waste energy criticising #AnthonyJoshua 18th century comments about raising girls. His niece will have this covered. He’s not gonna know what’s hit him when that girl comes of age????????— Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 3, 2018
.@BritishGQ can we please get @anthonyfjoshua a sit-down with @caitlinmoran? FFS ?: “My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.”#AnthonyJoshua pic.twitter.com/bujMrF7SB5— Amy Lewis (@amylewisbeauty) March 3, 2018
The dialogue that's occurring shouldn't be about Anthony Joshua as a person. Nobody knows him. No one can judge him. The dialogue should be about where this thinking stems from in the first place and the consequences of this thinking on boys and girls in general.— Toni (@t0nit0ne) March 2, 2018