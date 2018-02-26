With an unexpected - but very exciting - pregnancy, when @jacindaardern gives birth in June, she’ll become the first elected female western leader to have a child in office. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/mCB9rxeT81— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 25, 2018
That's gross -,what a sexist and pathetic and distinctly uncomfortable piece of "journalism"— OzHaras (@OzHaras) February 26, 2018
Dear New Zealand ??, our best mate, you know how everyone has a creepy Uncle you need to avoid at Xmas parties? Sorry we got him to interview your PM. Please tell @jacindaardern we reckon it was gross.— Belinda Barnet (@manjusrii) February 26, 2018
Love, Australia ?? https://t.co/B9Bz3AQRsk
This is cringeworthy.— Psyberus (@Psyberus) February 26, 2018
Of course, such interviews are common with male politicians when their partners are expecting a child, so it's all fair.
Oh wait. Such weird ass crap has never been inflicted on a male politician.
Wooley: I'm here today with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her domestic partner Clarke Gayford.— Seano [-0-] (@SeanBradbery) February 26, 2018
*Turns to Gayford*
Wooley: So mate when did you knock her up?#60Minutes #OfShite
PM Jacinda Ardern should have walked from the so-called interview on 60mins. Not an interview. It was demeaning. PM give yourself permission to remove yourself from such abuse.— Nedina Hohaia (@NedinaHohaia) February 25, 2018
Charles Woolley is bloody painful. Was interested in the Jacinda Ardern interview on 60 Minutes but he made it cringeworthy.— Reg Roberts (@RugbyReg) February 25, 2018
Commenting on @jacindaardern's level of attractiveness, doesn't seem to be at all relevant to her ability as a nation's leader #60Mins— Emily G (@emily_a_george) February 25, 2018
60 Minutes is outdated, superficial tosh.— Rachel Baker (@RachelBkr) February 26, 2018
Expecting an in-depth, respectful interview of Jacinda Ardern was naive.
What actually happened was revolting.#auspol https://t.co/HWpOBTGjvX
Is Charles Wooley past it? Seems a very sexist interview, even creepy can't imagine him asking a male PM these questions. Get with the times. https://t.co/OXumHkTIVv— Howard Williams (@howardw46) February 26, 2018
