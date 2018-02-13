I Quit The Gym Because Of Sexism

Sadly, I’m not alone in having to leave my gym due to harassment. Courtney Y., a 23-year-old executive assistant, also left her non-PF gym because of blatant catcalling by a gym employee. After a workout class, a male employee came in to offer everyone refrigerated eucalyptus towels — and to sell more memberships to those who were there on a trial basis. “This man looks at me, points his finger in my face, and says, ‘I’ll give her a special discount, because I think she’s really hot. I just love her face,’” Courtney says, adding that not a single employee addressed this behaviour. She now works out at a different gym, does some yoga at home, and looks for classes at different locations. “Groupon is my friend,” she adds.