What It's Really Like To Be Young & Woke

Though we are redefining what it means to be successful, the pressure to do so earlier in life is rife among the young. We’re surrounded by images of our peers living their best lives and naturally, we compare ourselves. We are also very aware of our potential and of the breadth of possibilities available to us, which causes a conflict between motivation and anxiety. “I’ve felt the pressure since I was 17, I’ve always been anxious about my future and unsure about exactly what I wanted to do. I have a lot of older friends, and I see them making something of themselves. It motivates you in one way, and I eventually got onto my own path, but it took me a lot of thinking and a lot of anxiety to get there,” says Saffa Khalil, a 19-year-old studying fashion marketing.