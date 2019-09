What It's Really Like To Be Young & Woke

A recent Forbes article highlighted how "millennials are the first generation to become jaded about the fact that most marketing is wholly self-interested." Nowadays, we expect sincerity, transparency and social responsibility from our brands. What's more, traditional marketing methods such as billboards and television adverts aren't as gripping as they once were. I speak to Taro Shimada, the 25-year-old cofounder of On Road research agency, who tells me about their innovative methods of working with young people when collaborating with brands like Nike. “The one thing that is revolutionary about what we do, and it shouldn’t be, is maintaining genuine relationships with the people we work with. I believe that when you have any form of power, you should always be giving back and passing on knowledge, resource or access. I see myself as young, but I know those younger than me are the ones creating the culture. You are all current and relevant. We understand that as a business if we want to be a part of that, then we need to nurture it in the most organic way.”