Duvernay is merely doing what Hollywood has clearly not been able to do: give women more opportunities Of the top 100 grossing films of 2017 , women represented 8% of directors, 10% of writers, 2% of cinematographers, and 24% of producers. Where’s the uproar over this? According the Motion Picture Association of America, women make up 50% of moviegoers. By this point, in 2018, it should not come as a surprised when women call out the inequality in any industry, Hollywood has definitely proved it is not exempt.