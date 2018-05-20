It's all very well heeding life advice from 30-year-old CEOs and so-called "girlbosses" but how much life experience do these people really have on us? They may have nailed their morning routine and know how to create a successful brand, but when it comes to the things that really matter? You're better off seeking advice closer to home: from your grandparents, if you’re lucky enough to have them.
They may have grown up in a different era and not be au fait with our world of hashtags and wokeness, but there's literally no one with more life experience than the elderly generation – and we'll take all the advice we can get. When a former palliative care nurse wrote about her dying patients' biggest regrets back in 2012, the nuggets of wisdom went viral for their resonance – stop working so hard, stay true to yourself and nurture your closest relationships were just some of the take-homes.
But we shouldn't have to wait until our elders are at the end of their lives to have a heart-to-heart and draw out their most valuable life wisdom, so we asked our grandparents for theirs.