The official statement follows Gigi Hadid's — who stars on the cover alongside Justin Martin and endured the brunt of the criticism — in which she explained that she has no say in the art or creative direction of a photoshoot, and that when she leaves the set, the final product is entirely out of her hands (which is true). Hopefully this serves as the last example that fashion, as fantastical and imaginative as it can, and sometimes should, be, it should reflect what's socially acceptable in real life, too.