The reason this is all so awful to watch is because Handmaid’s Tale plays on your expectations throughout the entire episode. As we’re waiting for June to get to Canada, we see what’s going on in the Great White North with her loved ones. It feels like a tease of what June’s life will soon be like. Her husband Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle) is alive, well, and in possession of a job where he has the late shift. The apartment he shares with June’s best friend Moira (Samira Wiley) is massive, and they make “Blessed are the fruit” jokes there. Jokes! No one makes jokes in Gilead. Moria even goes to clubs and has sex with women in Canada. Consensual sex without the air of doom hanging over every orgasm sounds absolutely radical through the lens of Gilead. And, as June stuffs herself into that tiny plane, it seems like she can soon be a part of all of this wild freedom. Blessed be the Froot Loops, indeed.