Jenna Dewan Gracefully Handles Ellen DeGeneres Calling Her By Her Former Name

Jenna Dewan has excised the "Tatum" from her name, just FYI. Yesterday, during an appearance on Ellen, Dewan was very gracious when Ellen DeGeneres accidentally referred to Dewan as a "Tatum" when introducing the guests. Dewan appeared with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo, her fellow judges on the show World of Dance. DeGeneres immediately corrected herself, and later apologised to Dewan for the mistake.
"I am so sorry. I introduced you — it was such a habit," DeGeneres said. "I have to say, the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful, and for your daughter, and the statements have been great, and I apologise."
Dewan didn't seem too perturbed, thanking DeGeneres — a long-time friend to the former couple — and then her fans for the "love and support." Dewan, for this breakup, 11 out of 10!
