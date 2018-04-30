The name says it all: Notorious RBG. Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been making a name not for herself, but for all women, during the 85 years she's blessed this earth with her presence. Working tirelessly founding the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union in 1972, teaching at both Rutgers and Columbia University, and literally writing the (case) book on sex discrimination — all this and more is captured in the upcoming documentary RBG.
Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West first premiered their film at Sundance to rave reviews, and before it comes to the big screen, we're getting an exclusive look at one of the powerful clips from the feature.
Advertisement
In the 1970s, Ginsburg spent all the time she wasn't teaching and working on cases convincing the male-dominated industry of law that sex-based discrimination was valid. Women's issues weren't considered issues at all — until RBG stepped in.
"I did see myself as kind of a kindergarten teacher in those days," she says in the clip. "The judges didn't think sex discrimination existed. Well, one of the things I tried to plant in their minds was: think about how you would like the world to be for your daughters and granddaughters."
That world is here, and Ginsburg has fought for those daughters and granddaughters her entire life, and she's not slowing down. In February, she made an important point about the #MeToo movement, telling CNN's Poppy Harlow that "it shouldn't stop with prominent people...this new attitude should protect the maid who works at a hotel."
However, she's also encouraged by the progress that's been made in society since she first experienced sexual harassment when she was younger.
"There will always be adjustments when there is a transition, but on the whole it's amazing to me that for the first time, women are really listened to, because sexual harassment had often been dismissed as, 'Well, she made it up,' or, 'She's too thin-skinned,'" she said. "So I think it's a very healthy development."
For this and more, we have the work of women like RBG to thank. The documentary hits US cinemas on May 4 (UK release TBC).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement