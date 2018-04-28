Kanye's New Song Offers An Explanation For Those Tweets, But Is It Enough?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, you know that Kanye West has been under fire for political opinions he has been sharing on his Twitter. Though he might be dead to some of us and many celebrities have unfollowed him, people are still praising his so-called “genius.” His latest song, “Ye vs. the People” is collaboration with rapper T.I., in which the two have a political debate. Kanye brings up Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, that Make America Great Again hat, and police brutality.
West raps, “But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president.” T.I. rebutts, “Yeah you can, but at what cost though?”
To put this song in context, we have to remember Kanye has built a career out of being controversial. Who remembers Kanye 2020? Taylor Swift? George Bush and how he doesn’t care about Black people? Kanye taking a controversial approach by showing his support of Trump is almost cliché at this point, especially with his belief going against the mainstream ideology, at least the traditionally liberal Black artist mindset.
The basis of his views is that we (we being “the people”) should be free thinkers.
Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
By tweeting about his support for Trump, he is continuing his belief that he should be free to speak his mind on any issue.
You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
When T.I. raps, “It's bigger than your selfish agenda / If your election ain't gon' stop police from murderin' ni---s, then shit,” he is calling Kanye out on the fact that if he isn’t try to help his people, he’s just being selfish. Kanye responds, “Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin' for the people / Actually wearin’ the hat’ll show people we are equal.”
T.I. also asks Kanye if he feel obligated to the people who helped him get into his position. Kanye responds with, “Make America Great Again had a negative reception / I took, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction / Added empathy, care and love and affection/And y’all simply questionin’ my methods.”
By wearing the MAGA hat, he believes he is he can somehow unify everyone with his political stance, instead of choosing a side. Kanye seems to think that Black people in America still have a “slave mentality” because the majority of Black Americans are Democrats.
He believes he is trying to show people, mainly his fans and people who have helped get him to where is now, new ways of thinking. Kanye is also trying to show empathy for people “on the other side.”
I think this is an amazing thing to try to accomplish, but why support someone like Trump? Why support a president who criticises athletes, speaks without filter and has yet to make any comments on the many acts of police brutality that have been happening in America?
The main issue many have had with his political views is the fact that Trump and his whole campaign have been fuelled by hate and ignorance. Sure, we are all allowed to be free thinkers and have our own opinions, but from the very beginning his of political campaign, Trump’s empty rhetoric about Mexicans, “shithole countries,” and women have been disregarded by his supporters, who seem to be fuelled by the hate he is spewing.
On 1st June he will be releasing seven-track EP, and then a week later on 8th June, he and Kid Cudi’s joint album, which will be named for their collaborative project, Kids See Ghosts, will be released.
Kanye is like everybody else when it comes to sharing their ideas. They believe their ideas are the best and most unique, when really they are being just like everyone else. Kanye does have the platform and the money to be able to share his opinions through music, but doesn’t that just make him like every other artist who has shared an opinion through the spoken word?
To me, he’s just a rich person trying to tell people to be free thinkers whiles he sits in his $60 million house.
Would Kanye West be preaching “free thinking” if he wasn’t Kanye West? At this point, all we can do is listen and digest what he is trying to tell us.
