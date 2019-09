Spyros, dripping in sweat while mid-jog, says he’s a golden eagle now and doesn’t have any need to rejoin the righteous back at the US Attorney's office. He loves being part of a winning team. Chuck whips out the old date rape evidence he has on Spyros, but it doesn’t work. “Say it loud enough, they might even make me President,” retorts Spyros. And then Spyros makes the riskiest and biggest mistake of his, well, not his life, considering he’s a date rapist. Just a big mistake. He heads into Axe’s office and tells him something Axe mostly already knows: Wendy bought into the Ice Juice short right before it bombed, and she did it from the office of the Southern District of New York. He thinks he’s given Axe a tremendous gift, and Bach kind of agrees, but Axe maintains that Wendy is “off limits.” The problem is, Spyros already went “ full Le Carré ” and told Connerty all about it. In a park. In the middle of the night. While wearing a trenchcoat. Axe goes full Mailer . “The only reason you’re not flying is because these windows don’t open.”