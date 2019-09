Earlier this month, Zarna Surti introduced Tonal , a bi-annual printed journal comprised of 288 pages of interviews, personal essays, photo stories, poetry, and more, all celebrating women of colour. “One of the reasons why I wanted to do a print publication is to have a book that anyone can have sitting on their coffee table,” Surti tells Refinery29. “Your little cousin can pick it up, your grandma can pick it up, and see themselves in.” She continued: “I think its so important for young girls to be able to open up a book and identify with women because I didn’t have that experience. And I think a lot of other women of colour can relate.” The response, she notes, has been “incredible.”