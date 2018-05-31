With over 10 years in the publishing industry, Saafir saw firsthand how advertising dollars can dictate the lifespan of a magazine. “A lot of mainstream magazines that were geared toward trying to please everyone, or white women, rather,” she says. "However, I was able to see that when you speak specifically to a target demographic and you create something for them, they are going to support it.” According to the magazine’s manifesto, Hannah is meant to be a safe space for readers to simply "be;" it's an unapologetic celebration of black women.