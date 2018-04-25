Here's the basic ( plot: Thanos (Josh Brolin), the same big bad who tried to invade Earth in the first Avengers movie and the main antagonist in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, is on the hunt for six elemental gems known as Infinity Stones. Each stone — Space, Reality, Power, Soul, Mind, and Time — has individual powers, some of which are being harnessed for good. (Vision, for example, has the Mind stone embedded in his forehead; Dr. Strange can bend the time-space continuum thanks to the Time stone worn around his neck.) But together, these stones can be used to catastrophic effect.