Do Kanye's New Yeezy Slides Look Familiar To You?

Still, if the near-impossible availability of Yeezy sneakers is any indication, his fans trust in his creative judgement. West shared additional images of the slides, and our honest opinion? They actually look pretty neat, especially with the socks and trackies combo. Sure, they may look strange at first glance, but we are placing our bets now that the slides will be a must-have shoe at Fashion Week. After all, West might by one of the few people who could, without irony, call themselves a genius and the rest of the world will nod in agreement. Check out some of our favourite Yeezy slide Twitter jokes below.