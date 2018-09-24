While these women’s coifs are near-identical, the difference between these two scenes is what happens after Villanelle gets the object of her current attention's hair down. In “Nice Face,” Villanelle’s chat with Eve about optimal hairstyling is where their debut instalment encounter ends (because Villanelle has murdering to do). In “Don’t I Know You,” on the other hand, that conversation is only the beginning. Once Pamela pulls out her hair tie, Villanelle is obviously seducing Pamela’s hair, as opposed to the woman herself. She runs her hands through its strands with an awe-struck face and purrs, “You are so sexy,” while staring more at Pamela’s locks than poor, confused Pamela herself.