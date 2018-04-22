Shh — hear that? It's the sound of a quiet week. After much upheaval and excitement, the heavens slow down long enough for us to catch our collective breath. The tougher aspects from Mars, Saturn and Pluto start to ease up and Mercury is finally speaking in a language that most of us can comprehend. On 22nd April, Pluto joins Saturn and turns retrograde until 30th September, giving us an opportunity to examine how we use power to either destroy or transform. Retrogrades are just review periods, so Pluto will be bringing back stories from late December 2017 and January 2018 to ask if you can wield your power with more efficiency this time around. And here's the thing: You can do it better, because now you have the wisdom of experience on your side to help.
Venus leaves the hedonistic comfort of Taurus for chatty and curious Gemini on 24th April and will stay there until 19th May. This transit will feel like a much-needed breath of fresh air after living under relatively airless skies since the middle of February, when Venus was in Aquarius. As an element, air helps to transmit ideas. It adds levity and a dash of detachment so that we may exchange information without feeling bound to one point of view or another. Let Venus in Gemini break up some of the heat and heaviness that you’ve been living under. She'll invite you to be playful, curious and even a bit mischievous as you go about your life. Smile! Laugh! Socialise! Tell a few quick-witted, bawdy jokes to lift the energy around you. Let the air of lightheartedness carry your spirits once again. You deserve it. We all deserve it.