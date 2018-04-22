Venus leaves the hedonistic comfort of Taurus for chatty and curious Gemini on April 24 and will stay there until May 19. This transit will feel like a much-needed breath of fresh air after living under relatively airless skies since the middle of February, when Venus was in Aquarius. As an element, air helps to transmit ideas. It adds levity and a dash of detachment so that we may exchange information without feeling bound to one point of view or another. Let Venus in Gemini break up some of the heat and heaviness that you’ve been living under. She'll invite you to be playful, curious, and even a bit mischievous as you go about your life. Smile! Laugh! Socialize! Tell a few quick-witted, bawdy jokes to lift the energy around you. Let the air of lightheartedness carry your spirits once again. You deserve it. We all deserve it.