When Will Film & TV Characters Start Meeting Their Partners Online Like The Rest Of Us?

The montage format has caught on because it works — if what you’re wanting to show is online dating as a futile, demeaning process, in which the protagonist is only half-heartedly interested. On Insecure, while mourning the loss of her relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Issa (Issa Rae) goes on multiple dates at the same bar (the format quite mimics Dev’s dating sequence in Master of None). Issa sits across from a string of equally unappealing men, who ask the same boring questions: “How long have you been on the dating app? How are you still single?” Instead of responding genuinely, we hear what Issa wishes she could say. Similarly, in the opening scene of the movie The Incredible Jessica James, Jessica (Jessica Williams) – who, like Issa, is also torn up over a breakup and not ready to date – tells her Tinder match exactly what she wants to say: That she’s not going to hook up with him, and that she wasn’t ever going to.