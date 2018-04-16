7 Things We Learned From James Comey's First TV Interview

Former FBI director James Comey didn't hold back during his first televised interview since he was fired by President Donald Trump last spring.
In an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday, Comey called Trump "morally unfit" to hold office, said it's possible the president might be compromised by the Russians, and stood by his controversial decision to announce the re-opening of the Hillary Clinton email probe just a few days before the 2016 presidential election.
The sit-down interview came ahead of the April 17 release of Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," which pre-sold almost 200,000 copies. The interview lasted five hours but segments were cut into a one hour special for television.
President Trump, who spent the last few days attacking Comey on Twitter, reacted to the interview Monday morning, writing: "Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes!"
There's no evidence that the former FBI director – or former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, also fired by Trump — engaged in criminal activity.
Ahead, a look at the biggest takeaways from the Comey interview.
