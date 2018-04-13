What It Means That Khloé Kardashian Had Her Baby During Mercury Retrograde

Where those who were born while Mercury was direct might dread the social missteps and logistical hiccups that usually accompany retrogrades, retrograde babies (and, presumably, Khloé's child) can proceed with business as usual, because they were born in the midst of this chaotic energy and it's therefore part of them. The way McGuirk put it was: "[That's] your time to make hay while the sun shines." The only catch is that people born during Mercury retrograde might feel a little off-kilter when Mercury isn't retrograde.