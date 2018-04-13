What It Means That Khloé Kardashian Had Her Baby During Mercury Retrograde

Khloé Kardashian's baby is finally here, arriving amid rumours that her father, Tristan Thompson, may have cheated on her mom. Or, alternately, that her grandmother, Kris Jenner, completely orchestrated Thompson's infidelity scandal for publicity's sake. Welcome to the world, baby girl — your parents' future is uncertain, your aunts are on vacay while you're stuck in Cleveland, and it's still Mercury retrograde. What a tumultuous time to be alive! Luckily, there are a few things that are working in the latest Kardashian infant's favour — from an astrological standpoint, anyway.
For one thing, baby Kardashian-Thompson will share her sun sign, Aries, with Aunt Kourtney. This fiery, Mars-ruled sign will make her a tough, outgoing force to be reckoned with — a valuable trait when you're competing with eight other cousins for attention. But, the fact that she happened to be born during this year's Aries season is even more significant.
Advertisement
As we mentioned already, we're in the midst of Mercury retrograde (and will be until this Sunday, April 15). People born while the planet of communication is in a backspin tend to go through the world in, shall we say, an unusual way. This baby girl is still months away from speaking her first word, but an astrological theory holds that, when she does start to talk, she'll do so with a rapid-fire delivery and offbeat sense of humour. There's a chance she'll even be able to keep up with her mom's sharp wit.
Beyond her communication style, this baby girl might experience future Mercury retrogrades very differently from the rest of us. Leslie McGuirk, astrologer and author of The Power Of Mercury, previously told Refinery29 that people born during Mercury retrogrades are specially suited to not only survive but thrive during these otherwise signal-scrambling periods.
Where those who were born while Mercury was direct might dread the social missteps and logistical hiccups that usually accompany retrogrades, retrograde babies (and, presumably, Khloé's child) can proceed with business as usual, because they were born in the midst of this chaotic energy and it's therefore part of them. The way McGuirk put it was: "[That's] your time to make hay while the sun shines." The only catch is that people born during Mercury retrograde might feel a little off-kilter when Mercury isn't retrograde.
So, in the same way that Chicago may grow up to be an all-business Capricorn and Stormi is on track to become, well, an Aquarius, Khloé's baby has the potential to be a uniquely unstoppable Aries, one with the innate ability to prance her way through even the most brutal Mercury retrogrades. Of course, any tenacity she gets from the stars, she'll inherit threefold from her mom.
We'll have to wait and see how this baby girl's personality takes shape, but, if her astrological profile is any indication, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Next Generation just found its wild card.
Advertisement