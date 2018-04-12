It's feels like Ocean's 8 has been on the brink of theatrical debut for years. The all-women reboot of Steven Soderbergh's unapologetically fun heist movie was announced in October of 2015 — almost three years ago, okay? Today, the official main trailer for the movie drops. Now, the real fun begins.
Ocean's 8, like its all-male predecessor, is an exercise in excessive celebrity. The first movie starred Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, and Elliot Gould, among others. This movie (arguably, and this is my argument) has even bigger names. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and freaking Rihanna are in this movie, on top of a slew of celebrity cameos. (Matt Damon allegedly has a cameo, although there was a petition to cut him out of the film.)
Advertisement
In the new trailer, the most forthcoming yet, Lou (Cate Blanchett) tells Debbie Ocean — the sister to Clooney's Danny Ocean — "So, you want to hit a jewelry store."
"Not exactly," she replies.
"A diamond mine," Lou offers. But that's not it. They're robbing the Met. During the Met Gala. Which is ironic because this movie is effectively the Met Gala of movies. In what world does Rihanna not attend the Met Gala? Is there going to be a version of Rihanna at this fictional Met Gala?
Rihanna, in this case, plays the tech whiz Nine Ball, although, do not fear, she does appear in the trailer wearing a beautiful dress, as does Amita (Mindy Kaling) and Debbie Ocean herself.
What's in it for the women? A cool $16.5 million, each.
"We will not be the prime suspects," Debbie reassures the team at the end of the trailer. And then, there's that iconic shot of the women alone in a subway car. How often does that happen?
Watch the full trailer, below.
Advertisement