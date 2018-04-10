The World Of Work & Money, According To Cardi B

Name a celebrity who epitomises the millennial era more than Cardi B — I'll wait.
At only 25, Cardi (a.k.a. Bardi, a.k.a. Bacardi) has the cheerful irreverence, culture-straddling perspective, and single-minded ambition that has defined a generation of young adults. She raps and sings in two languages, has strong feelings about tax transparency, and is open about her politics. She's not afraid to laugh at herself now and then, but she also wants to be taken seriously.
By now, her story is nearly ubiquitous: Born Belcalis Almanzar in the Bronx, NY, Cardi went to college and worked as a grocery store cashier until she started stripping at a club in the city, a gig she took to finance her way out of a bad relationship, but grew to love. After a meme-generating turn on Love & Hip Hop, she parlayed her fame into a bona fide music career. Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was certified gold on the same day it was released — an achievement she celebrated a day later on Saturday Night Live, where she also announced her pregnancy.
Critics write her off as unintelligent, "trashy," and a flash-in-the-pan phenom (snipes about her race and class as much as they are her age), but Cardi obviously works hard for her success. She's a compelling example of a young woman who knows her mere presence in certain places is transgressive, but that hasn't stopped her from speaking out. So, this Equal Pay Day, we're taking a look at some of Bartier Cardi's best musings on work and money. All shot, no chaser, Cardi's blunt opinions on sex, money, and women complicate the conversation around these taboo topics in ways that can be mouth-dropping, hilarious, and inspiring.