Still, gum just seems like an odd medium for unicorn food's latest offshoot. Gum, more than anything, is simply utilitarian. You chew it if you need to freshen your breath, keep your ears from popping on a plane, or maybe even to keep yourself from biting your nails, but you're probably never going to take a photo of it for Instagram — which is the whole point of the glittery food trend, right? When you chew Glitter Gum, you don't get a sparkly tongue — not that you'd necessarily want to, but glittery tongues are apparently a trend in their own right. Instead, like with all gum, you ultimately end up with a lump of soggy, flavourless putty. Glitter Gum serves its purpose as gum, but does it need to be glittery? Probably not.