How Many Of These 'Terrible' Rom-Coms Do You Secretly Love?

Nick Levine
Photo: Paramount Pictures
When you're in the mood to watch a romantic comedy film, generally you can't beat an old favourite. Classics of the genre like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary and Dirty Dancing deliver time after time. I have a friend who can quote virtually every line in the Pretty Woman script, from the iconic "Big mistake. Big. Huge" right down to "Fifty bucks, Grandpa. For seventy-five, the wife can watch."
But over the years, you'll probably have watched a lot of rom-coms that don't find the same perfect blend of humour and heartwarming courtship. Some of these films are too cheesy, others a little far-fetched, but often, well, you kind of love them anyway. Entertainment journalist Dana Schwartz acknowledged this last night when she asked her followers: "What is your favourite TERRIBLE romcom?"
The responses she received are a nostalgic reminder of teenage trips to the cinema, so many DVD nights, and those hungover Netflix sessions when you just can't be bothered to put on something "good."
Warning: you might find some of people's choices controversial. Does Music & Lyrics starring rom-com icons Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore really deserve a mention in this thread? And I know a few people who'll be willing to defend the Kate Hudson - Matthew McConaughey vehicle How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Confession: I've actually seen Penelope - the rom-com where Christina Ricci has a "pig nose" - more than once. And I enjoyed it both times.
Anyway, if all this talk of rom-coms has made you want to watch one, why not check out our guide to the greatest romantic comedies of all time?
